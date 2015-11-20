Stream Freddie Gibbs’ Shadow Of A Doubt Album [LISTEN]

Freddie Gibbs is currently firing on all cylinders within the independent circuit and today the world is bearing witness to his blood, sweat and tears with his new album, Shadow of a Doubt.

During a recent interview with Bomani Jones on his ESPN Radio podcast, The Right Time, the Gary, Indiana turned Los Angeles MC said a great rapper evokes emotion through their records and that is exactly what Shadow of a Doubt manages to accomplish amongst Gibbs’ already storied catalog.

The self-funded LP features 17 ruminative tracks and guest appearances from Black Thought, E-40, Tory Lanez, ManManSavage, Dana Williams and the one and only Gucci Mane.

Stream Shadow of a Doubt down below and cop it on iTunes via ESGN Records.

Photo: Instagram/Freddie Gibbs