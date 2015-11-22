Canelo Alvarez Defeats Miguel Cotto, Jay Z Owes Oscar De La Hoya $100K

Even Jay Z can’t win them all. Miguel Cotto, managed by Jigga’s Roc Nation Sports, took an L to Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision Saturday night at Mandalay Bay.

Jay Z and Oscar De La Hoya bet $100K on each of their fighters. No worries, the money is going to charity.

Reports TMZ:

Jay’s Roc Nation manages Cotto, and it seems Jay knew the handwriting was on the wall before the judges gave Canelo the unanimous decision. Beyonce also doesn’t look amused. On the other hand, Oscar De La Hoya was pumped … he manages Canelo. He also won a $100k bet from Jay Z, who will ante up to the charity of Oscar’s choice.

Yeah, Jigga probably isn’t a happy camper right now.

—

Photo: Hector Santos Guia/Roc Nation Sports/Miguel Cotto Promotions, LLC