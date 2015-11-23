Adele Wants To Remix Drake’s “Hotline Bling”, Copped A Moncler Coat Because Of Video

Adele sells millions of records but is nevertheless influenced by a certain Toronto rapper. The British soul singer has gone on the record to say she wants to remix Drizzy’s “Hotline Bling.”

Reports eTalk:

“I really want us to do an official remix. I love Drake. I love Drake so much,” she says, when asked about the abundance of memes about her hit “Hello” and his “Hotline Bling.” “I even got the coat that’s in the video, I got it delivered the other day, I ordered it. The red one.” The appetite for an Adele-Drake remix may be second only to her latest collection of songs. The release of first single “Hello” last month quickly broke Billboard records, and overtook Taylor Swift for most Vevo streams in a single day.

The coat she mentioned is the red Moncler bubble goose that sow its sales double soon after the video dropped.

As for a remix, our guess is there is no way that Drake passes up on this alley-oop.

Adele’s new album, 25, is in stores now while Drake’s new album, Views From The 6, is out either late this year or early 2016.

Photo: WENN.com