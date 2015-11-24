Killer Mike Endorses Bernie Sanders, Unlikely Pals On Campaign Trail

When one thinks of Democratic Party presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, the last thing they would assume is that he’d be palling around with one of the most outspoken Hip-Hop stars of the day. However, it appears that Run The Jewels rapper Killer Mike and the Vermont senator have established a bond.

On Monday (Nov. 23), Sanders and Killer Mike, born Michael Render, were seen having a meal at Atlanta soul food institution, Busy Bee. The burly Down South rapper is known for documenting his travels via social media and took photos of he and Sanders enjoying a bite and along with a few other shots. According to a tweet from an ABC reporter, Sanders munched on dark meat fried chicken, and sides of yams along with rice and gravy.

Killer Mike pledged his support to Sanders back in the summer, joining enigmatic rapper Lil B as another high-profile Hip-Hop act to do so.

The packed house at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta proved that Sanders has quite a passionate support base. Killer Mike’s introduction of Sanders matched the pulse and reverb of the campaign and is a potent reminder of his ability to stir emotions simply by speaking.

Bernie Sanders and rapper Killer Mike at Busy Bee in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/jqOiLlMgrQ — John Wagner (@WPJohnWagner) November 23, 2015

