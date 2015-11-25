Lil Boosie Reveals He Has Kidney Cancer [Photo]

Lil Boosie a.k.a. Boosie Badazz’s lack of chill as of late can now be attributed to a very serious diagnosis.

In a since deleted Instagram post, Louisiana rap staple revealed that he now suffering from kidney cancer.

“I need all my fans to pray for me,” he wrote. “Doctor just told me that I have cancer on my kidneys. Prayer is powerful. That’s why I’m letting the world now,” followed with the hashtag “prayfaboosie.”

According to the health care provider supported website WebMD, kidney cancer symptoms could include extreme fatigue, fevers that last for weeks on end, sudden weight loss or even blood in the urine.

Since his release from prison last year following a six-year bid, Boosie has been on the move with a comeback run that was apexed by the release of his sixth studio album, Touch Down 2 Cause Hell, this past May. Said comeback has also seen its fair share of health scares from the 33-year-old rap star as he was hospitalized due to dehydration and had to cancel a show after vomiting on stage this year. He also suffers from diabetes.

Hip-Hop Wired reached out to Boosie’s reps for comment on the kidney cancer revelation and have yet to hear back.

Like the caption says, prayers go up to the boy Boosie Badazz.

Photo: Instagram