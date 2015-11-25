CLOSE
Jay Z Pays Oscar De La Hoya $100K Bet

Jay Z isn’t one to renege on a bet. The Roc Nation mogul paid Oscar De La Hoya the $100K he owed him when Miguel Cotto took an L to Canelo Alvarez, and an LA hospital is set to benefit.

Reports TMZ:

As we previously reported, Jay bet Oscar a cool $100k that his Roc Nation Sports fighter Miguel Cotto would beat Oscar’s Golden Boy Promotions fighter Canelo Alvarez during their big bout this past weekend.

Canelo won … and now, we’ve confirmed that Jay has already paid up.

Oscar tells TMZ Sports the money was wired over immediately … and will be used to help people at an L.A. hospital.

“Thanks to Jay Z, thousands of patients at White Memorial Medical Center will also be winners.” Oscar says … “I don’t imagine [Jay’s] excited about losing $100k, but he can take some comfort in knowing that it’s going to a good cause.”

Respect.

Can you say Jay Z really lost, though, considering…

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 21: Singer Beyonce Knowles and Rapper Jay-Z attend Roc Nation Sports, Golden Boy Promotions, Miguel Cotto Promotions And Canelo Promotions Present Miguel Cotto vs. Canelo Alvarez At The Mandalay Bay Events Center Live On HBO Pay-Per-View at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on November 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Sports)

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 21: Singer Beyonce Knowles and Rapper Jay-Z attend Roc Nation Sports, Golden Boy Promotions, Miguel Cotto Promotions And Canelo Promotions Present Miguel Cotto vs. Canelo Alvarez At The Mandalay Bay Events Center Live On HBO Pay-Per-View at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on November 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Sports)

Photo: Kevin Mazur – Getty Images/Roc Nation Sports/Golden Boy Promotions

