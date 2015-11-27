Curren$y ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Superstar,” King Los ft. Diddy “Public Enemy” | Wired Tracks 11.27.15

During Thanksgiving 2015, the musical feast was as enjoyable as the tasty food plated and devoured amongst your family. A day later, the Internets receive a proper helping of audible leftovers, including Curren$y’s new gem “Superstar,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.
The song appears on Spitta’s upcoming project Canal Street Confidential (due in stores Dec. 4), which fans can pre-order via iTunes now. Stream “Superstar” in Wired Tracks below.
King Los ft. Puff Daddy – “Public Enemy”
Bobby Shmurda ft. Abillyon – “Hold It Down (38)”
Mack Wilds – “Love In The 90z”
Maino ft. Uncle Murda, Dave East & Manolo Rose – “Harder Than Them (Remix)”
https://soundcloud.com/theunderachievers-3/akthesavior-never-change
AK (of The Underachievers) – “Never Change”
Papoose – “No Handouts”
