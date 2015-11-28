CLOSE
Trey Songz & DJ Drama Go Half On To Whom It May Concern Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Not to be outdone by Chris Brown, Trey Songz and DJ Drama are also in the spirit of releasing music and thus, the To Whom It May Concern mixtape is born. The 12-track post Thanksgiving offering plays and is constructed much like a studio album; featuring guest appearances and production credits from the likes of DJ Mustard, Dave East, KE on the Track, Cook Classics and Rico Love, among others.

The release coincides with the R&B star’s 31st birthday, which happens to be today.

Stream and download Trigga’s To Whom It May Concern mixtape, down below. Your move, August Alsina.

Photo: Instagram / Trey Songz

Trey Songz

