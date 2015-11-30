Biggie’s Rhymes Get Star Wars Mashup Treatment On Life After Death Star Mixtape [STREAM]

Star Wars fans are literally weeks away from spontaneously combusting with the release of Episode VII: The Force Awakens and Richie Branson and Solar Slim are representing the Otaku Gang with their new mixtape project, Life After Death Star. If you are a fan of both Hip-Hop and Star Wars, you will instantly recognize the title for being a combination of The Notorious B.I.G.’s magnum opus, Life After Death, and Darth Vader’s primary means of transportation.

On paper, the two respective worlds don’t appear to have much in common but the Life After Death Star mixtape surprisingly meshes well given the fact that Biggie’s rhymes have been repurposed more times than a dating reality show.

The two composers have loads of experience under their belts (Branson, for example, has scored projects for both Marvel and Def Jam) and it shows throughout the project. Lord Vader’s “The Imperial March Theme” effortlessly blends with B.I.G.’s posthumous classic “Dead Wrong” without reproach while the unforgettable “Binary Sunset” theme is put into play with the witty “Ten Crack Commandments.”

There potentially may be a C&D around the corner should this mashup become too popular so it would behoove you to check it out sooner than later.

Stream the Life After Death Star mixtape down below.

—

Photo: LucasFilms LTD.