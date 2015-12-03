Drake Rocks Pink OVO Sweatsuit [VIDEO]

What’s Drake doing while Rick Ross tries to slander him in a song called “Color Money”? Just stuntin’ in a pink OVO sweatsuit while staring into the ether (with the “Hotline Bling” instrumental as the soundtrack) as the he rolls the window down of his foreign whip.

The 80’s flavored, VHS video worthy clip (directed by Liam Macrae) is for the opening of the OVO flagship store in Los Angeles on December 5 at 11am.

The fact that Drake does stuff like this, and still has bars, is why trying to undermine him has proven to be fruitless.

