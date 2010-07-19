50 Cent Sends More Shots At Diddy: “Don’t Act Like A Beyotch” [Video]

50 Cent is doing what he does best again and creating another divide in New York Hip-Hop.

This time Fif is making Diddy his new prime target as the two have been having a war of words as of late.

As previously reported, Fif was quoted at a recent performance saying “Fawk Diddy” prompting Puff to subliminally respond to him after the BET awards saying,

“If you’re hating, you’re a sucka and your breath stinks… you know who I’m talking to you hatin’ a** crab!”

Well in his latest jab, Fif fired more shots at Puff during a concert in Brazil this weekend and had a little fun over Diddy’s “Hello Good Morning” before he spit his verse off the “Itchbay (Remix).

Peep The Video After The Break!!!



Fif stated,

“Hello, good morning, you like that s*it,” Fif asked the concertgoers. Well the next time you see Puffy, tell him I said ‘N*gga don’t act like a Beyotch..”

I guess this what millionaires do in their free time. Argue over nothing… SMH

