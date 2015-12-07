Music Fans Have 0 Faith Kendrick Lamar’s #TPAB Will Best Taylor Swift’s #1989

The upcoming 2016 Grammy Award nominations were rolled out this morning and the verdict was in that Kendrick Lamar had made history.

The “good kid” hailing from the streets of Compton surpassed Eminem to become the rapper with the most nominations in history with a grand total of eleven. Among his tally of potential milestones is the Grammy award for Song Of The Year (“Alright”), Best Rap album and not to mention the most coveted honor of the night with the Album of the Year for the list-topping To Pimp a Butterfly.

But the elephant in the room is still the notion that the Grammy committee relishes in inconsistent voting practices and the popular artist generally runs away with the awards. In this particular instance, that would be Taylor Swift, who has seven nominations by herself and is blocking Kendrick’s path to winning any of the awards outside of the Hip-Hop category. After all her 2014 release, 1989, is nearing diamond status as whole and also sports a handful of platinum singles in its own right.

It is fun-loving pop versus social relevant music of the conflicted people–and music fans don’t think K. Dot has a chance in hell. Take a look at some of Kendrick Lamar Taylor Swift Album of the Year arguments in the gallery below.

Now to spend the next two months preparing myself for To Pimp A Butterfly to lose to Taylor Swift's 1989 for Album of the Year. — Christian Mitchell (@BarkyOW) December 7, 2015

https://twitter.com/Chrissssssw/status/673881388916080641

"Kendrick Lamar's album is more acclaimed than 1989" LOL BYE — Zac (@_GuySwiftie13) December 7, 2015

Everything Taylor Swift in she's probably gon win. Let's accept that. Release our agitation now. 1989 was good but in comparison to TPAB… — 🎁 holly jolly sydmas 🎁 (@Itsprincesssyd_) December 7, 2015

