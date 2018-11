After getting an early Christmas present in the arrival of their new son, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally shared the little lad’s name a couple of days later. One of the heirs to the Yeezy empire will go by Saint West.

Kardashian made the reveal via her website, and revealed that he came in at 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

