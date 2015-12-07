AskBadu: Erykah Badu Subtly Puts Common’s Foot Massage Skills On Front Street [VIDEO]

It’s not secret that Erykah Badu had intimate relationships with several rappers, thus it would give her dozens of personal stories to share with the world if she pleases.

The sultry R&B singer has been on fire as of late as she’s coming off hosting the 2015 Soul Train Awards and her first full-length project in more than five years. Thus, she collaborated with Twitter Music and conducted an #AskBadu Q&A with her fans. The event was given a personal touch as Badu did more than just answer questions in 140-character blocks. She actually vlogged and posted the messages for everyone to see.

When one fan asked Ms. Erykah about meditation, she flipped the script and outline her preferences for bomb ass massages, especially when it came down to one of her former lovers putting the Electric Circus touch on her toes.

“I’m a Pisces and [I love] foot massage. One time one of my partners–I’m not going to say no names,” she said as she cut the camera to a poster of Common’s Like Water For Chocolate album, “massaged my feet for so long, I didn’t have no feeling in it.”

Well, you can’t call her a liar. She didn’t name any names. Check out the comedy below. This is only one of the reasons we love Erykah Badu.

@fatbellybella Do you meditate? If so how important is it to you? #AskBadu — DiddyMarley (@DiddyMarley7) December 7, 2015

—

Photo: Twitter