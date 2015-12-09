Iggy Azalea Accepts Erykah Badu’s Sideways Apology

Iggy Azalea became a punchline at the 2015 Soul Train Awards after host Erykah Badu took a dig at the Aussie rapper’s music. Badu later apologized, although it was still dripping with shade, but Azalea accepted it graciously while offering to host Badu’s daughters for an upcoming concert.

While Badu’s Soul Train Awards jab was epic, Iggy Azalea didn’t take it too well and responded with a rare Twitter rant where she wrote that the soul singer was attempting to “discredit” accomplishments from 2014. Badu opened up her timeline for an “#AskBadu” Q&A session where she got candid about her past relationship with Common and other tidbits, but it was her sideways apology to Azalea that turned heads.

Badu revealed that her children were fans of Azalea’s music but definitely made sure to inject some of her signature snark in the end. Azalea responded with a tweet of her own, extending an invitation to Badu’s daughters, Mars and Puma, to one of her upcoming concerts in 2016.

So, do we give props to Iggy Azalea for taking the high road? Will Badu continue to fry the Austrailian star? Stay tuned.

