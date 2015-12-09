Fetty Wap Named Billboard’s Top New Artist After He Didn’t Get The Grammy Nom

Fetty Wap’s omission for Best New Artist for the upcoming Grammy Awards is huge but no surprising according to 50 Cent.

Like he’s known to do from the time to time, the G-Unit mogul made the issue about him while making some rather striking points.

“My Best New Artist Award go’s to, Fetty Wap,” 50 captioned on Instagram with a Grammy Award and the cover for the New Jersey artist’s self-titled debut album. “He put some real hits out this year. There over looking him, they did the same thing to me. Get Rich Or Die trying, 13 million copy’s sold.”

50 Cent was nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy in 2004 but lost out to rockers Evanescence.

There is no understating the “real hits” R&B’s newest hitmaker churned out this year. Earlier in the year, he became the first artist to simultaneously chart his first four entries in the top 10 of the Hot Rap Songs chart in its 26-year history and even scored a No. 1 entry with his album on the Billboard 200.

Thus, it was a fairly easy pick for Billboard to name the king of “Trap Queens” their Top New Artist for their year-end wrap up.

The breakout story of the year was top new R&B/Hip-Hop artist Fetty Wap (the No. 3 top R&B/Hip-Hop artist), who lit up the charts with his single “Trap Queen” and his self-titled debut album. “Trap Queen” finishes 2015 as the No. 2 title on the year-end Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs tally, while he also claims the No. 7 title with “679.” Viral hits continued to find big success on the charts — oftentimes with a YouTube-ready dance move backing up the tune. Silento’s “Watch Me” spent seven nonconsecutive weeks at No. 2 on the weekly Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and closes out 2015 at No. 3 on the year-end tally. It was bested only by Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” at No. 2, and Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” at No. 1. The latter cut, from the Furious 7 film, spent a whopping 14 weeks at No. 1 on the weekly Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Fetty Wap still has a pair of Grammy nominations for the upcoming awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song with “Trap Queen.”

Photo: Instagram/Fetty Wap