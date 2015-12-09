PrayFaBoosie: Lil Boosie Doing Fine After Kidney Surgery

Fans, friends and celebrities alike sent out their well wishes for Lil Boosie, who had to undergo kidney surgery yesterday, December 8 after he had been diagnosed with cancer.

It appears the power of prayer is healing ritual for the Lousiana rap legend is reportedly cancer free following the operation.

“I want to thank each and everyone for all the support and love!,” he wrote to his fans on Instagram. “Surgery went well..God is good! Next step recovery! Cancer has been removed from Boosie kidney… Thanks to all Boosie family and friends and all my real Boosie fans for all the prayers from #badazzmusicsyndicate… I am a #cancersurvivor.”

According to the American Cancer Society, possible risks during kidney surgery could include Damage to internal organs and blood vessels, incisional hernia and even kidney failure and patients should expect to endure at least two months of recovery time.

Regardless, Boosie Badazz has one big reason to be thankful going into the new year.

Photo: Instagram/Lil Boosie