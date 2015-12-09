CLOSE
50 Cent Drops The Kanan Tape [STREAM/DOWNLOAD]

50 Cent has finally let loose of his fashionably late new project, The Kanan Tape.

The seven-track mixtape–which is named after his character on the Starz hit show, Power–sports guest appearances from Boosie Badazz, Post Malone and Young Buck as well as the production talents from the Grammy nominated !illmind, Sonny Digital, Alchemist, Colt 45 and Bandplay.

Rick Ross and Diddy Tommy and Ghost better watch their backs. The Kanan Tape is aiming at 50’s foes heads with the laser red dot perfectly centered.

Listen and download the mixtape below.

Photo: Starz Video Screenshot

Power

