Anderson .Paak Delivers “Room In Here” ft. The Game & Sonyae Elise | Wired Tracks 12.9.15

Today, the Internets were blessed with another gem from Anderson .Paak, whose eclectic sound easily makes him one of the more interesting rising artists to keep an eye on.

Titled “Room In Here,” the track is a collaborative effort featuring The Game and songstress Sonyae Elise. The result is love song, in which .Paak attempts to win over a women with some of his patented, playalistic isms.

“Room In Here” arrives on the heels of .Paak and producer Knxwledge’s (together known as NxWorries) hypnotically groovy Link Up & Suede EP. Stream that project here, and pre-order the crooner’s forthcoming Malibu album (in stores Jan. 15) as well.

The aforementioned tune appears in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find records by Chaz French and Goldlink, R. Kelly and more.

Photo: Instagram

Chaz French ft. Goldlink – “Ready”

Daye Jack ft. Killer Mike – “Hands Up”

Diggy Simmons ft. Raekwon – “The 2nd Coming (Freestyle)”

R. Kelly ft. Tinashe – “Let’s Be Real Now”

Mya – “Team You”

Jared Evan ft. Marc E Bassy & Yonas – “Alarm Clock”

Tre Capital – “Comeback of the Century”

Latrell James – “The Mentality”

Chuuwee & Trizz – “The Sound of Paypal”

Khary Durgans – “No One Knows”