Bankrupt 50 Cent Drops Video For “Too Rich”

50 Cent finally dropped his The Kanan Tape yesterday (Dec. 9). Shortly thereafter, he released a video for the London on Da Track-produced “Too Rich” off the project.

Yep, the dude who claims he’s bankrupt, has a new song called “Too Rich.” You can’t say Curtis isn’t masterful at the troll game.

Listen to or download The Kanan Tape right here. Watch the Eif Rivera-directed video—full of GIF-worth moments in a strip club—for “Too Rich” below.

Photo: screen cap