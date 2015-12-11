August Alsina Grabs Lil Wayne & Chris Brown For Sophomore Album, This Thing Called Life [STREAM]

August Alsina had some personal glitches in his matrix earlier this week when he discovered his second studio album, This Thing Called Life had been leaked, which he subsequently blamed the record label for.

Today, December 12, everything is hunky-dory as his fans can (legally) enjoy the effort and the R&B star hailing from New Orleans can benefit from his work.

Duets include records with Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Jadakiss and Anthony Hamilton while the talents of Knucklehead and Cali The Producer dominate the bulk of the production.

Stream This Thing Called Life down below and support it on iTunes if you’re feeling it.

