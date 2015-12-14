Stop The Madness: Judge Issues Warrant For DMX’s Arrest After Skipping Court

DMX’s aspirations to turn over a new leaf will have to roll over into the New Year sometime.

The soon-to-be 45-year-old rapper who is no stranger to jail concurrently has a warrant out for his arrest after he bailed out on a child support hearing in favor of rocking a Las Vegas show.

Via Bossip:

Judge Paul Marx was livid when DMX didn’t turn up for a scheduled court date at Westchester County Supreme Court, even though the rapper gave his word that he would. The last time Judge Marx ordered him arrested was back in October, and when cops hauled him in, DMX claimed he needed to go back on the road to earn money, but would be back for court. Instead of showing up, DMX was was performing in Las Vegas for “DMXmas” at the Foxtail Nightclub. His lawyer told the judge the rapper thought the court date was Dec. 15 – not Dec. 14 – but the judge wasn’t buying it. “It’s going to be really hard to perform at the Westchester County Jail,” he said. DMX “sat here at the table and said, ‘If you let me go, I’m coming back.’ Well, he ain’t here. It’ll be interesting to see if TSA picks him up on a warrant.” Outside court, Simmons told BOSSIP that she just wants her one time love to honor his obligations to her. “I just want him to own up to his responsibilities, so I can move on, so we can move forward,” the ex-wife said. “I don’t want to see him in jail. I want him to be an adult so we can move on. This is not a priority, There’s always an excuse.

Well, at least he was out collecting a check. Maybe the Dark Man X should get a pass this time around, no?

Photo: WENN