Kehlani “Did I,” Fetty Wap & Remy Boyz “Hand Gun,” & More | Wired Tracks 12.17.15

Anyone screaming cockamamie claims of R&B music being a dead art have a limited scope of today’s cast of rising artists. The talent is out there, you just aren’t woke to it. And that’s where Kehlani comes into the picture.

The Bay Area songstress made major waves earlier this year with her You Should Be Here mixtape, which was preceded by 2014’s Cloud 9. Today, she debuts a new Pop & Oak-produced track titled “Did I” exclusively to Apple Music.

Check out Kehlani’s latest, and heaters from Fetty Wap & Remy Boyz, Curren$y, Rockie Fresh, and more in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

Fetty Wap & Remy Boyz – “Handgun”

Curren$y – “Ultimate High”

Busta Rhymes ft. O.T. Genasis & J-Doe – “God’s Plan”

Rockie Fresh – “All I Want”

Rockie Fresh – “aurora”

Rico Richie ft. Meek Mill, French Montana & Chris Brown – “Poppin (Remix)”

Rome Fortune – “Dance (Brenmar Remix)”

Jazz Cartier – “Tales/Psycho ’93 (Freestyle)”

https://soundcloud.com/yfn-lucci-1/yfn-lucci-in-the-air

YFN Lucci – “In The Air”

Russ – “Potential”