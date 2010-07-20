Drake Reveals Dream Role To Play Barack Obama In Biopic

It seems like Drake is serious about returning to his first love, acting.

In an interview with Papers magazine, Drake revealed his dream role and how he is preparing for it right now, just in case.

“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him. That’s the goal [laughs],” Drake said. “I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel; I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions.”

In addition to talking about his dream role, Drake discusses why he is not going to just take any role.

“Slowly but surely. I’m not in the study mode because nobody’s called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him. I want to be involved in great film projects. I don’t want to do the basketball movie that everyone does. I don’t want to do the typical Black film that everyone expects. I think that I have enough experience to actually be involved in a real meaty [role].”

Do you think Drake would be a good choice to portray President Obama on film? Let us know!