TDE’s 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Drive Highlights Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean & Ty Dolla $ign [VIDEO]

Top Dawg Entertainment is all for uplifting the community and they want to make sure you don’t forget it.

Yesterday afternoon at the Nickerson Gardens Projects in Watts, California, the Black Hippy quartet of Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and ScHoolboy Q put on extravagant display of their talent for fans who braved the uncharacteristic Cali cold to participate in the second annual TDE Christmas Toy Drive.

Isaiah Rashad and SZA also put it down on the microphone but TDE didn’t stop with the surprises within their camp. Ty Dolla $ign hopped on stage to turn up the temperature with his turn-up hit, “Blase” and Big Sean came out for his holiday cheer rendition of “Blessings” as well as to assist K. Dot for “Alright.”

Check out the TDE Christmas Toy Drive highlights below and on the next page. Until next year.

Photo: Instagram

celebrity philanthropist , christmas , TDE , Ty Dolla Sign

