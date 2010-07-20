Kat Stacks Talks Superhead Karrine Steffans, Her Son and Why She Doesn’t Prostitute…Anymore [Video]

Super groupie Kat Stacks decided to talk to fans about why she is no video vixen and how she gets paid for what she does.

In an interview with VladTV.com, Stacks states that she never intended for her sexual escapades to make her famous.

“I just wanted to put some N***as on blast,” Kat Stacks said. “I never thought that by blogging on Twitter that people would react like this.”

When asked about people comparing her to Karrine Steffans, Kat Stacks simply states:

“I mean she didn’t have as much scoop as I did, I gave out N***as numbers and addresses. She’s just known as superhead, but I’m Kat Stacks, my name is a brand.”

In addition to being a brand, Kat Stacks let’s fans know that she is no longer a prostitute.

“Back in the day I used to go home with ballers if the bread was right,” Kat Stacks revealed. “But now I get paid $2500 for walking through the club, so I don’t have to prostitute anymore.”

WOW…did Kat Stacks just say she’s a brand? Wheretheydothatat?

Wait a minute…did this chick say “glub”? SMDH, reading is fundamental.