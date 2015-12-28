Rick Ross Talking Greasy About 50 Cent On Twitter?

Rick Ross and 50 Cent might never patch up their ongoing feud, as they’ve both taken shots at one another at various times. On Christmas Eve, it appears that the Maybach Music Group boss fired a new salvo of subliminals towards the G-Unit general’s direction but his rival has yet to respond.

Complex reports:

Over Christmas Eve, Rick Ross shared some inspirational tweets that may or may not have been directed at his rival 50 Cent. The latest hiccup between the two involves 50 suing Rick Ross for inappropriate use of the “In The Club” instrumental to promote his Renzel Remixes project and his album Black Market. 50 ‘s team released two statements from his lawyers that go into detail about Ross’ negligence. To sum up, Renzel is going to have to pay for using the song without Fif’s permission.

Check out Rick Ross’ tweets below. Do you think he was going at Fif or was he just talking his typical boss talk? Sound off in the comments either way if you have something to say.

Perfect time to #Bossup — Yung Rénzél 🏁 (@RickRoss) December 24, 2015

Enjoy every minute of it. — Yung Rénzél 🏁 (@RickRoss) December 24, 2015

They file lawsuits to settle for conversation. — Yung Rénzél 🏁 (@RickRoss) December 24, 2015

I pray you live richforever — Yung Rénzél 🏁 (@RickRoss) December 24, 2015

—

Photo: Instagram