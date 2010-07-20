B.O.B Announces “Shootin For Stars” Tour

B.O.B. is continuing his rise to fame after the #1 debut of his B.O.B. Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray album and announcing his first ever headlining tour.
Bobby Ray, whose single “Airplanes” is currently #1 in Britain, will travel from July to November on worldwide tour dates.
The tour will take Ray from Tokyo to his hometown of Atlanta before wrapping up November 14 in Ithaca, New York.
Other artists may perform will Ray on various dates including J.Cole who is rumored to join him in Atlanta on July 31st and the Black Eyed Peas who’ll perform with him August 1st in Canada.
An excerpt of B.O.B.’s tour dates is below.
Tue-Jul-20 Sydney @ Metro
Wed-Jul-21 Melbourne @ Billboard
Sat-Jul-24 Osaka @ Club Quattro
Sun-Jul-25 Toyko @ Tokyo Garden Hall
Sat-Jul-31 Atlanta, GA Centersage [Myspace Live] Free Show
Sun-Aug-01 Ottowa, Cananda @ Scotia Bank Place
Tue-Aug-03 St. Louis, MO @ Six Flags
Wed-Aug-04 Chicago, IL @ Six Flags
Fri-Aug-06 Chicago, IL @ Lolapalooza
Fri-Aug-06 Dallas, TX @ Seven Eleven
Sat-Aug-07 DC @ Meriweather Post
Sun-Aug-08 Toronto, Canada @ Kingswood Music Theater-Z103.5
Tue-Aug-10 Grand Rapids, MI @ Egyptian Room/Rock the Rapids
Wed-Aug-11 Youngstown, OH @ Club Gossip
Fri-Aug-13 Springfield, MA @ Six Flags
Sat-Aug-14 Bangor, ME @ Bangor Waterfront
Sun-Aug-15 Boston, MA @ HOB
Tue-Aug-17 NYC @ Irving Plaza
Wed-Aug-18 Jackson, NJ @ Six Flags
Fri-Aug-20 DC @ American U
Sat-Aug-21 Charlottesville, VA @ U of VA
Sun-Aug-22 Atlanta, GA @ Six Flags
Tue-Aug-24 Miami, FL @ Revolution
Wed-Aug-25 Orlando, FL @ U of Central Florida
Thu-Aug-26 Jacksonville, FL @ U of N Florida
Sat-Aug-28 Richmond, VA @ Commonwealth
For the rest of B.O.B.’s tour dates click here.