B.O.B Announces “Shootin For Stars” Tour

B.O.B. is continuing his rise to fame after the #1 debut of his B.O.B. Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray album and announcing his first ever headlining tour.

Bobby Ray, whose single “Airplanes” is currently #1 in Britain, will travel from July to November on worldwide tour dates.

The tour will take Ray from Tokyo to his hometown of Atlanta before wrapping up November 14 in Ithaca, New York.

Other artists may perform will Ray on various dates including J.Cole who is rumored to join him in Atlanta on July 31st and the Black Eyed Peas who’ll perform with him August 1st in Canada.

An excerpt of B.O.B.’s tour dates is below.

Tue-Jul-20 Sydney @ Metro

Wed-Jul-21 Melbourne @ Billboard

Sat-Jul-24 Osaka @ Club Quattro

Sun-Jul-25 Toyko @ Tokyo Garden Hall

Sat-Jul-31 Atlanta, GA Centersage [Myspace Live] Free Show

Sun-Aug-01 Ottowa, Cananda @ Scotia Bank Place

Tue-Aug-03 St. Louis, MO @ Six Flags

Wed-Aug-04 Chicago, IL @ Six Flags

Fri-Aug-06 Chicago, IL @ Lolapalooza

Fri-Aug-06 Dallas, TX @ Seven Eleven

Sat-Aug-07 DC @ Meriweather Post

Sun-Aug-08 Toronto, Canada @ Kingswood Music Theater-Z103.5

Tue-Aug-10 Grand Rapids, MI @ Egyptian Room/Rock the Rapids

Wed-Aug-11 Youngstown, OH @ Club Gossip

Fri-Aug-13 Springfield, MA @ Six Flags

Sat-Aug-14 Bangor, ME @ Bangor Waterfront

Sun-Aug-15 Boston, MA @ HOB

Tue-Aug-17 NYC @ Irving Plaza

Wed-Aug-18 Jackson, NJ @ Six Flags

Fri-Aug-20 DC @ American U

Sat-Aug-21 Charlottesville, VA @ U of VA

Sun-Aug-22 Atlanta, GA @ Six Flags

Tue-Aug-24 Miami, FL @ Revolution

Wed-Aug-25 Orlando, FL @ U of Central Florida

Thu-Aug-26 Jacksonville, FL @ U of N Florida

Sat-Aug-28 Richmond, VA @ Commonwealth

