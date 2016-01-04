Gucci Mane’s Twitter & Instagram Accounts Have Been Deleted

Gucci Mane has maintained an active social media presence by way of his Twitter and Instagram accounts, but it appears those avenues are no more. Over the weekend, it was discovered that Guwop — or his team — deleted the active accounts for an unknown reason.

Complex reports:

If you Google Gucci’s Twitter account, some of his old tweets are available from a few days ago. He sent some thank yous to his haters and lovers and promised 2016 would be the year of Guwop, specifically promoting his latest mixtape East Atlanta Santa 2 and the Stars of the Trap Tour, which was his 20-city tour when he got out.

All my fans and supporters make your Avi/Pic East Atlanta Santa 2 Cover Art !!

This will be here before you know it !!!!! Who all would you like to see on tour ??

2015 was good to me but 2016 I will be home! The turn up begins WOP!

I thank everyone who supported and I thank everyone who discouraged. Happy New Year everyone. 2016 is the year of Guwop

Is he taking a break from social media? How will we know when his next projects (The Machine and his movie The Spot) are coming? So many questions to his disappearance.