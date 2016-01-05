False Alarm: Beyoncé Is Not Developing Hottentot Venus Film

Recently, reports stated that Beyoncé was developing a film about Saartjie Baartman aka the Hottentot Venus. However, it seems that this news is false, at least according to Bey’s camp.

“Beyonce is in no way tied to this project,” her representative told Billboard in a press statement. “This is an important story that should be told, however.”

And there you have it. The The Sun, which originally reported the story citing Hollywood “sources,” has some explaining to do.

—

Photo: Getty Images/Roc Nation Sports/Golden Boy Promotions