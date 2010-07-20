Dwyane Wade Showcases Rhyming Skills On Jay Leno

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade appeared on Jay Leno July 19th to discuss his plans for the newly created “Super Team.”

In the candid interview Wade discusses growing up in Chicago and he was initially in love with two sports.

“I have always had a love for basketball,” Wade said. “I also have a love for football, but when it came down to all of the work and training that goes into it, it’s not for me. [laughs]”

In addition to talking about sports, Wade also revealed that he had a secret passion for rhyming.

Check Out Dwyane Wade’s Mic Skills After the Break!!! [More]

“When I was younger, I used to rap with my brothers,” Wade continued. “We made up a song about our skills on the court that we thought was pretty good. [laughs]”

After listening to the rhyme, it’s obvious that he made the right choice.

Check the video: