Kanye West Headlining Governors Ball 2016

The annual Governors Ball Music Festival has recently had headliners that like Drake and OutKast. 2016’s will certainly be up to par as Kanye West is among a field of headliners that include The Killers and The Strokes.
Other Hip-Hop acts that will be performing in New York City in early June include Action Bronson, De La Soul, Mac Miller and Joey Bada$$. Also worth noting at Thundercat, Gary Clark, Jr. and Miguel.
The 2016 Governors Ball Music Festival goes down once again at Randall’s Island Park in NYC from June 3 to June 5. See the full list of acts below.
The Strokes
The Killers
Beck
Robyn
Death Cab For Cutie
M83
Haim
Of Monsters And Men
Chet Faker
Chvrches
Two Door Cinema Club
Miike Snow
Father John Misty
Jamie XX
Bloc Party
Gary Clark Jr.
Miguel
Big Grams (Big Boi + Phantogram)
Matt & Kim
Lord Huron
Action Bronson
Purity Ring
Mac Miller
Courtney Barnett
Joey Bada$$
Thomas Jack
Eagles of Death Metal
Galantis
Duke Dumont
De La Soul
Cold War Kids
Years & Years
Vince Staples
Catfish And The Bottlemen
Misterwives
Against Me!
Christine And The Queens
Vic Mensa
Albert Hammond Jr.
Betty Who
Bat For Lashes
Jon Bellion
Fidlar
Marian Hill
Bob Moses
Elle King
Thundercat
The Knocks
Torres
Bully
Boogie
Circa Waves
Meg Mac
Black Pistol Fire
Blank Range
London Souls
Louis The Child
Public Access T.V.
Day Wave
Nothing
Holly Miranda
Whilk & Misky
Eliot Sumner
Tor Miller
Transviolet