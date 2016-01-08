Kanye West Headlining Governors Ball 2016

The annual Governors Ball Music Festival has recently had headliners that like Drake and OutKast. 2016’s will certainly be up to par as Kanye West is among a field of headliners that include The Killers and The Strokes.

Other Hip-Hop acts that will be performing in New York City in early June include Action Bronson, De La Soul, Mac Miller and Joey Bada$$. Also worth noting at Thundercat, Gary Clark, Jr. and Miguel.

The 2016 Governors Ball Music Festival goes down once again at Randall’s Island Park in NYC from June 3 to June 5. See the full list of acts below.

The Strokes

The Killers

Beck

Robyn

Death Cab For Cutie

M83

Haim

Of Monsters And Men

Chet Faker

Chvrches

Two Door Cinema Club

Miike Snow

Father John Misty

Jamie XX

Bloc Party

Gary Clark Jr.

Miguel

Big Grams (Big Boi + Phantogram)

Matt & Kim

Lord Huron

Action Bronson

Purity Ring

Mac Miller

Courtney Barnett

Joey Bada$$

Thomas Jack

Eagles of Death Metal

Galantis

Duke Dumont

De La Soul

Cold War Kids

Years & Years

Vince Staples

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Misterwives

Against Me!

Christine And The Queens

Vic Mensa

Albert Hammond Jr.

Betty Who

Bat For Lashes

Jon Bellion

Fidlar

Marian Hill

Bob Moses

Elle King

Thundercat

The Knocks

Torres

Bully

Boogie

Circa Waves

Meg Mac

Black Pistol Fire

Blank Range

London Souls

Louis The Child

Public Access T.V.

Day Wave

Nothing

Holly Miranda

Whilk & Misky

Eliot Sumner

Tor Miller

Transviolet