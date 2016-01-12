Drake Is In The Studio Finishing Views From The 6 [Photos]

Drake’s long awaited and delayed (at least according to fans) new album, Views From The 6, is inching closer to its release. Photos of the Toronto rapper in the studio prove that he isn’t pump faking.
Drizzy shared a photo courtesy of his embedded photographer Theo Skudra sitting at a console in the studio (Noah “40” Shebib’s).
Check more photos of Drake in the lab below and on the following pages.
