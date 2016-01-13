Freddie Gibbs Drops “Hot Boys” & “Dead Presidents (Freestyle)” | Wired Tracks 1.13.16

Freddie Gibbs, during an appearance on NPR’s Microphone Check podcast, said he’s lyrically comparable to highly lauded MCs Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. The ESGN spitter didn’t hesitate to release new bars to back his claims, returning today with two new tracks.

Gangsta Gibbs debuted ,” the former of which is inspired by the renowned New Orleans rap troop and the other birthed from Jay Z’s Reasonable Doubt classic.

Gibbs’ aforementioned statements are only brow raising to anyone unfamiliar with his brand of vivid story telling and street rap. No matter if that’s you or you’ve been bumping the Baby Faced Killer’s music since his CTE days, his latest releases can be heard in Wired Tracks below.

“Hot Boys”

“Dead Presidents (Freestyle)”

—

Photo: YouTube

—

Wale – “Powerball (Freestyle)”

Willow Smith & Tyler Cole – “TnGwee#3”

Lil Bibby – “Can’t Trust A Soul”

https://soundcloud.com/chiefkeefggt/chief-keef-untrustworthy-prod-by-ygondabeat

Chief Keef – “Untrustworthy”

Smoke DZA – “Where It’s At?”

Omarion ft. Ghostface Killah – “I Ain’t Even Done”

Jazz Cartier – “Opera”

Walshy Fire ft. Raekwon & Kabaka Pyramid – “Be Inspired”

Chris Webby ft. Dave East – “Ignition”

Jimmy Prime & Amir Obé – “Owe Me”

Asaad – “Runnin Water”

Sir Michael Rocks ft. Mac Miller & Trinidad Jame$ – “Lost Boys”

https://soundcloud.com/raheemdevaughn/black-ice-cream-remix-ft-phil-ade

Raheem DeVaughn ft. Phil Ade – “Black Ice Cream (Remix)”

Russ – “Moonlight In Atlanta”

Hanif – “Dreaming Big”