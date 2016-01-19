CLOSE
Curren$y Returns w/ The Owners Manual, Migos Drop Young Rich Ni**as 2 Mixtape, & More | Wired Tracks 1.19.16

Curren$y is an one man factory, churning out music in massive amounts during an era where the artists we remember today are easily forgotten tomorrow.

Today, the New Orleans MC, after announcing an upcoming project with The Alchemist, delivers an entirely different body of work titled The Owners Manual. Executive produced by Cool & Dre, Curren$y returns with six songs, chocked full of his patented playalistic -isms.

The Owners Manual appears in Wired Tracks below, along with Atlanta trap darlings Migos’ newly released Young Rich Ni**as 2 mixtape and more.

CZG8x_MUMAAg53o

Photo: Instagram

Migos – Y.R.N. 2

Chris Brown ft. Keith Sweat – “Who’s Gonna (Nobody) (Remix)”

https://soundcloud.com/localsavage/young-thug-serious

Young Thug – “Serious”

Tinashe ft. Juicy J – “Energy”

https://soundcloud.com/keywane/diddy-x-key-wane-more-work-prod-key-wane

Diddy x Key Wane – “More Work”

NEF The Pharoah ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Eric Bellinger – “Action”

Dave East – “Sex You Back To Sleep (Remix)”

Guilty Simpson – “Testify”

Consequence ft. Ryan Leslie – “Every Night”

Bodega Bamz – “Under Pressure”

Kembe X – “Work Week (Squad Day)”

Asaad – “Cup (Reprise)”

https://soundcloud.com/saudimoney/all-american-bad-boy-prod-youth-is-dead

Asaad – “All American Bad Boy”

Eskeerdo – “Weekend Behavior”

Shawn Wigs ft. Jadakiss – “So Ill”

Grafh – “Crack Man”

https://soundcloud.com/cheersclubmusic/vchase-color-money-remix

V. Cha$e – “Color Money”

Lauren Declasse – “Dreamer ’16 (Freestyle)”

Asaad , Bodega Bamz , Consequence , Dave East , grafh , guilty simpson , key wane , Migos , Tinashe , Ty Dolla $ign , Vinny Cha$e , Young Thug

