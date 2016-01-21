Iggy Azalea Gets Video Curved By Her Own Record Label

Iggy Azalea‘s 2016 is off to a struggle-filled start. After dropping a new song called “Azillion” she hoped to complement it with a video.

However, he record label said the tune just isn’t hot enough. In true Iggy fashion, she took to Twitter to complain about it.

“Bad news update:my record label Virgin/EMI seems to feel the response to my viral record “zillon” wasnt good enough & im not allowed a video,” tweeted Azalea last night/early this morning (Jan. 21). “I felt like it was dope so, whatever. ted cockle doesnt wanna see me shine. what can i say.”

Ted Cockle would be the president of Virgin EMI. Trust, throwing shade at the person that signs your checks is never in your best interest—but ya know, privilege.

Heaven forbid that Azalea would put up her own money to make a video, instead of letting her Twitter fingers go to work, if she feels so strongly about the song.

See what else she had to say (apparently she peed on herself at the dentist) below and on the flip.

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3Next page »