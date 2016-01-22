Eminem’s Former Sister-In-Law Dead From Heroin Overdose

Tragedy has struck close to rap superstar Eminem after reports that his former sister-in-law reportedly died from a heroin overdose. Details are still developing but police in Warren, Mich. have made a preliminary determination of the cause of Dawn Scott‘s death, who is the twin sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott Mathers.

Page Six reports:

Eminem’s former sister-in-law died this week of an apparent heroin overdose, according to police in her hometown of Warren, Michigan.

Dawn Scott, who was 40 at the time of her death, is the twin sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim, and a childhood friend of the former couple. Eminem and Kim were married from 1999 to 2001 and again in 2006 before their final split.

Toxicology tests are still pending, police said.

The rapper — whose real name is Marshall Mathers — and Kim adopted and raised Dawn’s daughter, Alaina, who is now 22 years old.