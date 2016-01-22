Wiz Khalifa ft. Travi$ Scott “Bake Sale,” The Game “Ride Solo,” & More | Wired Tracks 1.22.16

Wiz Khalifa promised his latest studio album Khalifa today, but instead pulled an audible. With the project now releasing on February 5, he offers up his previously teased single, “Bake Sale,” featuring Travi$ Scott, as a consolation.

The track is an amalgamation of the rappers’ styles, boasting an impressive production core of TM88, Juicy J, Lex Luger, DJ Spinz, and Crazy Mike. There’s no shortage of autotune, as Wiz and La Flame find common ground through delivering melodic lines on the hypnotic record. Though the Taylor Gang general handles most of the heavy lifting in the rapping department.

Stream “Bake Sale” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find music from The Game, NEF The Pharaoh, Majid Jordan, TDE’s Punch, Dave East, Cousin Stizz, Asaad, and more.

Photo: YouTube

