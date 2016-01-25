Nick Cannon Drops Spoken Word Poem On Racism, Oscars, & More

It’s finally here. Nick Cannon has weighed in on the #OscarsSoWhite struggle with a spoken word poem.

The Chiraq star is of course known as a “renaissance man” working as a host, producer, actor, comedian, etc. That said, he’s apparently against the machine that is show business (money is his motivation, as noted in the poem).

Cannon recorded a two-minute black-and-white video rocking a beanie and a vest, sitting on steps. He spits on various topics including racism and police brutality, name-dropping Tamir Rice and Sandra Bland, among others.

Some of his more interesting lines include comparing Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X to Magic Johnson and Bill Cosby. “The black plague, they want us to catch it” he spits. “Just ask Magic, Martin, Malcolm, Muhammad Ali, Bill Cosby.”

Cannon also touches on the “distractions” term you’ve probably seen a lot on social media. In this context, the implication seems to be that the human brain can’t multi-task and is therefore easily pushed off track.

Close to the end, the Oscars controversy gets a longer mention. Unlike Spike Lee, and Jada Pinkett-Smith, he’ll definitely be tuning in: “Hell yeah I’ma watch that ceremony where they gon’ let a Black man be the master for at least two hours.”

Watch his performance below.

