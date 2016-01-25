Jay Electronica Stars In Toyota Commercial, What Album?

Jay Electronica aka Hip-Hop’s biggest enigma, stars in a new Toyota commercial, ahem…short film. Don’t even bother to ask about that album.

Frequent visual collaborator Jason Goldwatch directed the spot that finds Jay Elec writing rhymes and an artist using speakers to create art.

The completed piece (a portrait of the New Orleans MC) is actually dope. However, it damn sure ain’t Act II: The Patents of Nobility.

Oh yeah, the ad is for the Toyota Avalon and it’s #musicinmotion campaign.

[H/T Mass Appeal]

—

Photo: screen cap