Freddie Gibbs Flips Kanye West Track Into “Cocaine Parties In L.A.” [LISTEN]

In case you forgot, Freddie Gibbs worked with Madlib before Kanye West. The Gary, IN rapper took Yeezy’s “No More Parties In L.A.” and flipped it into “Cocaine Parties In L.A.”

The results are fresher than you already should have expected.

“And all this Internet sh*t done f*cked up the era, the b*tch ain’t been the same since Ye dropped her off at the airport,” makes for Stacey Dash slander, via bars.

Listen to “Cocaine Parties In L.A.” below.

https://soundcloud.com/gangstagibbs/cocaine-parties-in-la#t=0:00

