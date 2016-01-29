J. Cole Drops Live Video For “Love Yourz”

J. Cole dropped a birthday present for fans in the form of a live album, Forest Hills Drive: Live From Fayetteville, NC. So you shouldn’t be surprised he just dropped a video for “Love Yourz.”

The clip features footage from the Forest Hills Drive Concert Special on HBO that documented Cole’s homecoming concert and his come up.

You can cop Forest Hills Drive: Live From Fayetteville, NC right here. Watch the “Love Yourz” visual below.

