Breaking News: Foxy Brown Arrested In New York

Foxy Brown has been arrested in New York after police say she got into an altercation with a female neighbor.

Brown, real name Inga Manchard, was taken into custody after violating an order of protection taken out against her by Arlene Raymond.

Raymond took out the order of protection against the Brooklyn rapper for reportedly striking her in the head with a Blackberry in 2007.

According to the New York Daily News, Brown was seen in her Prospect Heights neighborhood yelling at Raymond,

“Beyotch, what are you looking at? What the Fawk are you looking at?” before being held back by neighbors to prevent a physical altercation.

Raymond reportedly called police and Brown was charged with one count of criminal contempt, a class E felony.

She has since posted $50,000 bail and declined comment on the incident.