Russell Simmons, Pusha T Chip In For Flint Water Crisis

The water crisis in Flint, Mich. has been met with a robust response from entertainers and supporters from around the world donating their time and resources. Leading the cause in a major way, Russell Simmons, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mark Wahlberg and Pusha T are among the latest to step up big in addressing the concerns of Flint citizens.

Simmons’ RushCard group joined forces with the California-based AQUAhyrdate in donating 150,000 bottles of water in the ongoing effort to provide assistance to residents. Simmons was personally there in the city on Monday (Feb. 1) to help hand out water. The donation from RushCard is part of Combs and Wahlberg’s pledge to bring 1 million bottles of water to the city. AQUAhyrdate says it will keep providing water until the city corrects the problem.

In related news, Pusha T took a low-key approach with his donations. The Virginia native and G.O.O.D. Music president sent 2,000 cases of water to the city via a pair of semi-trucks as reported by MLive. King Push tried to keep his name out of the spotlight, working in conjunction with the Virginia-based Partners in the Community group.

Eminem, Wiz Khalifa, and The Game are among the entertainers who all have either donated money or related resources to the effort.

Photo: Comb Enterprises