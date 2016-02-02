Future & Usher Will Headline 9th Annual Roots Picnic

The lineup for The Roots annual picnic was revealed today (Feb. 2) and it’s officially lit! Future, Usher and singer Leon Bridges will headline the 9th annual picnic, backed by the legendary Roots Crew.

Migos, Jidenna, Kehlani, Wilow Smith, Blood Orange, Lola Wolf (a.k.a. Zoe Kravitz), and Anderson .Paak, the newest member of Dre’s Aftermath Records, are on the list of music newbies.

And there’s more. A Rough Ryders reunion could be on deck, since DMX and Swizz Beatz are on the bill.

The 2016 Roots Picnic goes down Saturday, July 4 at Philly’s Festival Pier.

