The Game Loses $10 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit By Default

The Game has so much on his legal plate that he didn’t even respond to a $10 million sexual assault suit filed by one of the contestants on his VH-1 dating reality show She’s Got Game. Last year, Priscilla Rainey accused him of touching her inappropriately during the filming of the show.

Reports Bossip:

The woman said she suffered physical, psychological and emotional damages due to the rapper’s actions.

Despite Rainey’s repeated attempts to serve The Game, and her contention that he was aware of the suit, the rapper never responded. A judge Monday ruled in Rainey’s favor, and found The Game liable by default.

Now, Rainey will have to prove to a judge why she’s entitled to $10 million in damages.

Rainey’s lawyer told BOSSIP that the woman is still recovering from the ordeal. “My client was damaged by the sexual assault,” Adam Horowitz said. “She’s been in therapy. Now, she’s anxious to tell her story.”