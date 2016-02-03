EXCLUSIVE: Fat Joe Dropping Joint Album With Remy Ma, Speaking At World Conference

Fat Joe is dropping a collaborative album with fellow Bronx MC and current Love & Hip Hop: New York star Remy Ma. But first, Joey Crack will be speaking at Market America’s 2016 World Conference in Miami on Feb. 4.

Joe is President of the Urban and Latino Development for Market America. He’s held the position just short of two years and joined the fold when he realized the lack of Blacks and Latinos involved with the venture.

“We have over 180,000 people in the business. The problem is when I asked my brother J.R. [Ridinger] (Market America’s founder) how many [were] Black, he said two. How many was Latino, he said two,” Joe tells Hip-Hop Wired.

Market America (also SHOP.com) was founded in 1992 and after seeing its success, Joe felt the need to bring awareness to the company and to encourage people with his background to go into business for themselves.

“The biggest things that draws people to this business is the opportunity to be an entrepreneur,” says Joe. “I’ve always been about mentoring and giving back and trying to uplift our people. It’s a beautiful opportunity to help our people grow.”

As for his own ventures, the man born Joseph Cartagena says he and his Diggin’ In The Crates crew are almost finished with their new album. But an album with Big Pun’s protege is already a done deal.

“Me and Remy just wrapped up a new album,” reveals Joe, who also has film projects in the works. “Just me and Remy. I’m super excited about that. The album is ridiculous. So we’ve been working musically like crazy.”

The first single is called “All The Way Up” featuring Joe, Remy Ma and French Montana. As for the title, he has it, but he couldn’t give it away, despite wanting to.

“I have the title, but we’re trying to see if we can legally use the title,” he explains. “Until I hear back from the lawyers…it’s an ill title, bro. But I gotta see if I can legally use it. I patented it but I’m trying to make sure I can say and use it, but it’s ill.”

The album will be released independently, sooner than later, we hope.

Yesterday (Feb. 2), Remy and Joe shot the video for the single in New Jersey and New York. See photos from the set(s) below and in the gallery.

