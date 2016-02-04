Young Thug Resurrects Future Beef, Publicity Stunt Suspected [Photos]

Young Thug decided to reignite his beef with Future, presumably to get publicity for his Slime Seaon 3 mixtape dropping this Friday (Feb. 5). Earlier today, Thugger started tweeting subliminals at his rap rival whose EVOL album is available for pre-order at midnight.
The 24-year-old rapper didn’t diss Future by name, but the clues are in his tweets.
This little spat has been going on for a some hours now — even though it’s not as entertaining Yeezy’s “I am your OG” tirade.
Thugger did manage to get a response from Future (provided that they’re not somehow in cahoots).
https://twitter.com/1fufure/status/695025358924570624?lang=en
Hit the flip for more tweets.
—
Photo: Instagram
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED