Young Thug Resurrects Future Beef, Publicity Stunt Suspected [Photos]

Young Thug decided to reignite his beef with Future, presumably to get publicity for his Slime Seaon 3 mixtape dropping this Friday (Feb. 5). Earlier today, Thugger started tweeting subliminals at his rap rival whose EVOL album is available for pre-order at midnight.

The 24-year-old rapper didn’t diss Future by name, but the clues are in his tweets.

Boy slow down dropping all that BS music…😭😂✌🏾️ — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 3, 2016

This little spat has been going on for a some hours now — even though it’s not as entertaining Yeezy’s “I am your OG” tirade.

Thugger did manage to get a response from Future (provided that they’re not somehow in cahoots).

https://twitter.com/1fufure/status/695025358924570624?lang=en

