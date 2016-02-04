Troll So Hard: Kanye West Rolling Stone Cover Is Fake

Kanye West is trolling. Yeezy posted a pic of himself on an alleged Rolling Stone cover, touting that it was even shot by Tyler The Creator.

Turns out it’s not real.

“While we love Kanye, and have many mustard-related questions for him, this is not an actual cover of Rolling Stone,” tweeted Rolling Stone‘s official account.

Nevertheless, Yeezy is still saying it should be an actual cover—and he was miffed that Billboard said it was “unauthorized.”

See West make his case on the flip. Worth noting; Kanye West was on the Rolling Stone cover in 2006 (dressed as Jesus) and 2007 (facing off with 50 Cent). In 2013, he reportedly bailed on a planned cover for the music magazine.

While we love Kanye, and have many mustard-related questions for him, this is not an actual cover of Rolling Stone https://t.co/2c3ZWpaorN — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 4, 2016

