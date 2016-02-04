Nicki Minaj Spits Two Verses On “Down In The DM (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Nicki Minaj isn’t trying to see you “f*ckboys” in her DMs. She makes this known on the remix to Yo Gotti’s “Down In The DM,” with two verses that will have the Internets chattering.

“F*ck you mean? F*ck your little memes/Even Queen Bey had to tell ’em I’m the queen,” she spits over the Ben Billion$ and Schife production.

She also mentions something about ice cream and eating booty, if you’re into that sort of thing. Miley Cyrus gets name checked, too.

Listen to the “Down In The DM (Remix) below.

