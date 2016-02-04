CLOSE
HomeNews

Nicki Minaj Spits Two Verses On “Down In The DM (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj isn’t trying to see you “f*ckboys” in her DMs. She makes this known on the remix to Yo Gotti’s “Down In The DM,” with two verses that will have the Internets chattering. 

“F*ck you mean? F*ck your little memes/Even Queen Bey had to tell ’em I’m the queen,” she spits over the Ben Billion$ and Schife production.

She also mentions something about ice cream and eating booty, if you’re into that sort of thing. Miley Cyrus gets name checked, too.

Listen to the “Down In The DM (Remix) below.

down in the dam remix


Photo: WENN.com

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
GQ's 2018 All-Stars Celebration - Arrivals
Pras Of The Fugees Says Feds Targeting Him In Money Laundering Scheme Because He’s Black
12.12.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close